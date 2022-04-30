English
    Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 10000: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Maruti Suzuki recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 10000 in its research report dated April 29, 2022.

    April 30, 2022 / 09:55 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Maruti Suzuki


    MSIL reported a strong beat in 4QFY22, led by stable commodity prices and lower discounts. Favorable product lifecycle will drive volumes, market share, and margin, whereas the JPY depreciation will dilute the impact of commodity prices in 1HFY23.



    Outlook


    We raise our FY23E/FY24E EPS by 7%/3%, factoring in a ramp-up in exports and forex changes. We maintain our Buy rating, with a TP of INR10,000/share (~27x Jun’24E consolidated EPS).

    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



