    Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 10,000: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Maruti Suzuki recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 10,000 in its research report dated June 14, 2022.

    June 15, 2022 / 10:16 AM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Maruti Suzuki


    Maruti Suzuki (MSIL)’s product pipeline has just kick-started with upgrades of key models and it is on the cusp of launching new models. While return of product lifecycle will drive market share recovery (~600bp by end-FY24E), strong demand, improving supplies and stable commodity prices will propel EBIT margin improvement of ~550bp for MSIL. The recent decline in commodity prices and favorable JPYINR movement can add ~180bp to margins (not part of our estimates) and 17% EPS upgrade for FY24E.


    Outlook


    We maintain our BUY rating on MSIL with a TP of ~INR10,000 (premised on ~27x Jun’24E consol. EPS).


    At 10:11 hrs Maruti Suzuki India was quoting at Rs 7,900.00, up Rs 89.25, or 1.14 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 7,909.00 and an intraday low of Rs 7,811.65.


    It was trading with volumes of 4,445 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 24,156 shares, a decrease of -81.60 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.08 percent or Rs 85.50 at Rs 7,810.75.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 9,022.00 and 52-week low Rs 6,540.00 on 10 February, 2022 and 08 March, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 12.44 percent below its 52-week high and 20.8 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 238,643.25 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #Maruti Suzuki #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Jun 15, 2022 10:16 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.