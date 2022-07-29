Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 10,000: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) is the market leader in the domestic passenger vehicle (PV) space with market share pegged at ~43.4% and popular models being Alto, WagonR, Swift, Brezza, Baleno, Ertiga, etc., among others. Market leader in each sub-segment - cars (63.6%), UV (19.5%), vans (95.7%) • Strong b/s; ~₹ 42,000 crore cash and investment on books as of FY22.

Outlook

Upgrading our estimates, we now value MSIL at Rs 10,000 i.e., 33x P/E on FY24E EPS of ₹333/share (previous target Rs 9,630).

