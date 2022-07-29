 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 10,000: ICICI Direct

Jul 29, 2022 / 07:00 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Maruti Suzuki has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 10,000 in its research report dated July 28, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) is the market leader in the domestic passenger vehicle (PV) space with market share pegged at ~43.4% and popular models being Alto, WagonR, Swift, Brezza, Baleno, Ertiga, etc., among others. Market leader in each sub-segment - cars (63.6%), UV (19.5%), vans (95.7%) • Strong b/s; ~₹ 42,000 crore cash and investment on books as of FY22.

Outlook

Upgrading our estimates, we now value MSIL at Rs 10,000 i.e., 33x P/E on FY24E EPS of ₹333/share (previous target Rs 9,630).

first published: Jul 29, 2022 07:00 pm
