English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Maruti Suzuki India; target of Rs 9400: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Maruti Suzuki India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 9400 in its research report dated April 29, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 03, 2022 / 11:38 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Emkay Global Financial's report on Maruti Suzuki India


    Q4 EBITDA grew by 22% yoy to Rs24.3bn, 9% above our estimate of Rs22.2bn, mainly boosted by lower-than-expected other expenses. Revenue grew by 11% to Rs267.4bn (est.: Rs270.1bn), driven by a 12% increase in realizations. The pending order book is large at ~320,000 units and dealer inventory is low at ~40,000 units. In the next two years, major launches could include an above-4m SUV, below-4m SUV, large SUV and an off-roader. We expect an 18% volume CAGR for FY22-24E. We reduce our FY23/24 EPS estimates by 1% each to Rs234.6/Rs362.1, while introducing our FY25E EPS of Rs414.5. We build in a strong revenue/earnings CAGRs of 23%/70% for FY22-24E.


    Outlook


    Our positive view is underpinned by expectations of a cyclical upturn and market share recovery. We reaffirm Buy with a revised TP of Rs9,400 (Rs9,150 earlier), based on 27x core P/E on Jun'24E EPS (Mar'24E EPS earlier) and net cash of Rs1,532/share.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Maruti Suzuki India #Recommendations
    first published: May 3, 2022 11:38 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.