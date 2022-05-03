Buy Maruti Suzuki India; target of Rs 9400: Emkay Global Financial

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Emkay Global Financial's report on Maruti Suzuki India

Q4 EBITDA grew by 22% yoy to Rs24.3bn, 9% above our estimate of Rs22.2bn, mainly boosted by lower-than-expected other expenses. Revenue grew by 11% to Rs267.4bn (est.: Rs270.1bn), driven by a 12% increase in realizations. The pending order book is large at ~320,000 units and dealer inventory is low at ~40,000 units. In the next two years, major launches could include an above-4m SUV, below-4m SUV, large SUV and an off-roader. We expect an 18% volume CAGR for FY22-24E. We reduce our FY23/24 EPS estimates by 1% each to Rs234.6/Rs362.1, while introducing our FY25E EPS of Rs414.5. We build in a strong revenue/earnings CAGRs of 23%/70% for FY22-24E.

Outlook

Our positive view is underpinned by expectations of a cyclical upturn and market share recovery. We reaffirm Buy with a revised TP of Rs9,400 (Rs9,150 earlier), based on 27x core P/E on Jun'24E EPS (Mar'24E EPS earlier) and net cash of Rs1,532/share.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

Read More