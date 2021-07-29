MARKET NEWS

Buy Maruti Suzuki India: target of Rs 8587: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Maruti Suzuki India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 8587 in its research report dated July 28, 2021.

July 29, 2021 / 04:25 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Maruti Suzuki India

For Q1FY2022, MSIL reported weak and below expectations results due to sharp drop in EBITDA margin. We expect strong volume recovery ahead, which would improve revenue and profitability. MSIL is likely to benefit from buoyant PV demand, driven by rising demand in tier-2 and tier-3 cities and rural areas. MSIL is expected to sustain its dominant market share, aided by strong product portfolio and position, brand appeal, and ability to frequently launch new models.

 

Outlook

Earnings to post a 40.4% CAGR during FY2021-FY2023E, driven by 21.9% revenue CAGR and 350-bps improvement in EBITDA margin. We retain Buy with unchanged PT of Rs. 8,587.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jul 29, 2021 04:25 pm

