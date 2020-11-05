Buy Maruti Suzuki India; target of Rs 8216: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Maruti Suzuki India

Q2FY21 revenue grew 10% yoy to Rs187bn (est.: Rs191bn) and EBITDA expanded by 90bps to 10.3% (est.:10.6%), slightly below estimates. Margin expansion was aided by better scale, lower marketing spends, lower operating expenses and cost-reduction efforts. Festive retails have commenced on a strong note with 27% growth in the initial nine days. Growth was driven by pent-up demand, better rural sentiment and shift toward personal mobility. Plant utilization levels have increased to 85-90% to cater to this demand. MSIL should hold the pole position, owing to increasing share of petrol vehicles, focus on network expansion and new products such as XL5 hatchback, Jimny UV, over-4m UV and Toyota MPV, as per our checks.

Outlook

We expect 8% revenue CAGR and 21% earnings CAGR over FY20-23E, driven by a volume upcycle and margin expansion. Retain Buy rating with a TP of Rs8,216 (Rs6,910 earlier), based on 25x FY23E EPS (23x Sep’22E earlier).

