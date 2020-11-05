172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-maruti-suzuki-india-target-of-rs-8216-emkay-global-financial-6068771.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 12:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Maruti Suzuki India; target of Rs 8216: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Maruti Suzuki India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 8216 in its research report dated October 29, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's report on Maruti Suzuki India


Q2FY21 revenue grew 10% yoy to Rs187bn (est.: Rs191bn) and EBITDA expanded by 90bps to 10.3% (est.:10.6%), slightly below estimates. Margin expansion was aided by better scale, lower marketing spends, lower operating expenses and cost-reduction efforts. Festive retails have commenced on a strong note with 27% growth in the initial nine days. Growth was driven by pent-up demand, better rural sentiment and shift toward personal mobility. Plant utilization levels have increased to 85-90% to cater to this demand. MSIL should hold the pole position, owing to increasing share of petrol vehicles, focus on network expansion and new products such as XL5 hatchback, Jimny UV, over-4m UV and Toyota MPV, as per our checks.


Outlook


We expect 8% revenue CAGR and 21% earnings CAGR over FY20-23E, driven by a volume upcycle and margin expansion. Retain Buy rating with a TP of Rs8,216 (Rs6,910 earlier), based on 25x FY23E EPS (23x Sep’22E earlier).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 5, 2020 12:09 pm

tags #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Maruti Suzuki India #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.