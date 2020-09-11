172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-maruti-suzuki-india-target-of-rs-8000-sharekhan-5826991.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2020 03:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Maruti Suzuki India; target of Rs 8000: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Maruti Suzuki India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 8000 in its research report dated September 10, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Maruti Suzuki India


Our channel checks indicate improving demand for Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (Maruti) with retail sales drop narrowing to 5% yoy as compared to 20% yoy drop in July. Government unlock measures, increased preference for personal transport is leading to improved volumes. With completion of inauspicious Shraddh period in mid-September, dealers expect further pick up in sales. We expect Maruti to report positive growth on yoy basis starting with the festive season. Wholesale sales are expected to be better than retails due to channel inventory filling. FY22 likely to witness double-digit growth due to normalisation of economic activity; margins to improve on operating leverage and lower discounts.


Outlook


We rollover our target multiple on FY23 earnings to arrive at PT of Rs 8,000. We retain Buy rating on the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 11, 2020 03:49 pm

tags #Buy #Maruti Suzuki India #Recommendations #Sharekhan

