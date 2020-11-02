172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-maruti-suzuki-india-target-of-rs-8000-sharekhan-2-6050901.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 03:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Maruti Suzuki India; target of Rs 8000: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Maruti Suzuki India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 8000 in its research report dated October 29, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Maruti Suzuki India


Maruti Suzuki’s (Maruti) Q2FY2021 results missed estimates, driven by lower-than-expected margins. Increased commodity prices and unfavourable INR/JPY movement impacted margins. Festive outlook is strong with the company posting strong double-digit growth in deliveries and bookings in Navratra-Dusherra season. We expect strong recovery from FY22 driven by normalisation of economic activity. Operating leverage, cost-control measures, and lower discounting would drive margin improvement going ahead; expect margins to reach historical levels of 12-13% in FY23. P/E of 24.7x FY23 earnings is close to historical average but given early recovery cycle, multiples can expand above averages.



Outlook


We retain Buy rating on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 8,000.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 2, 2020 03:07 pm

tags #Buy #Maruti Suzuki India #Recommendations #Sharekhan

