Buy Maruti Suzuki India: target of Rs 7707: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Maruti Suzuki India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 7707 in its research report dated September 01, 2021.

September 02, 2021 / 01:42 PM IST

Sharekhan's research report on Maruti Suzuki India


MSIL is likely to benefit from buoyant demand for passenger vehicles, driven by rising offtake in tier-2 and tier-3 cities and rural areas. MSIL is expected to defend its market share despite rising competition in the compact SUV segment, aided by strong product portfolio and position, brand appeal and ability to frequently launch new models. Earnings to clock a 37.8% CAGR during FY2021-FY2023E, driven by 19.9% revenue CAGR and a 340 bps rise in EBITDA margin. Stock trades at P/E of 25.5x and EV/EBITDA of 18.7x.


Outlook


We lower Maruti Suzuki’s (MSIL’s) earnings estimates and price target led by production cuts owing to a shortage of semiconductor chips. We retain a Buy rating with a revised price target of Rs 7,707.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Maruti Suzuki India #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Sep 2, 2021 01:42 pm

