Buy Maruti Suzuki India; target of Rs 11,501: Religare Retail Research

Religare Retail Research report on Maruti Suzuki India

MSIL posted strong revenue growth of 22% YoY while it remained flat sequentially to Rs 32,327 Cr. The healthy performance in the topline was led by 6.4% YoY growth in volumes and superior mix of products in the portfolio. While the volumes were up as compared to last year it declined by 3.3% sequentially due to seasonality factor however, the decline in volumes was offset by higher participation of UV (Utility Vehicle) portfolio while price hike across portfolio cushioned the impact of decline in volumes.



Outlook

Hence, we remain overweight and maintain our Buy rating with a target price of Rs 11,501 valuing the company at 26x on FY25E EPS.

