Buy Maruti Suzuki India; target of Rs 11,333: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Maruti Suzuki India

This was the consecutive second quarter when Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) registered double-digit adjusted EBITDA margin. With an order book of 355,000 units and successful new launches, the management has shared an optimistic outlook for near term. Production challenges are likely to ease gradually as chip supply improves.

Outlook

We reiterate a Buy rating on Maruti Suzuki India Limited with a revised PT of Rs. 11,333, factoring a success of new launches, better operating performance, and structural upward shift in the product mix. Stock trades at P/E multiple of 24.2x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 14.1x its 2025 estimates.

