    Buy Maruti Suzuki India; target of Rs 11,333: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Maruti Suzuki India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 11,333 in its research report dated July 31, 2023.

    August 03, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Maruti Suzuki India

    This was the consecutive second quarter when Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) registered double-digit adjusted EBITDA margin. With an order book of 355,000 units and successful new launches, the management has shared an optimistic outlook for near term. Production challenges are likely to ease gradually as chip supply improves.

    We reiterate a Buy rating on Maruti Suzuki India Limited with a revised PT of Rs. 11,333, factoring a success of new launches, better operating performance, and structural upward shift in the product mix. Stock trades at P/E multiple of 24.2x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 14.1x its 2025 estimates.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

