Buy Maruti Suzuki India; target of Rs 11,000: Emkay Global Financial

Nov 01, 2022 / 05:24 PM IST

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Maruti Suzuki India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 11,000 in its research report dated October 28, 2022.

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Maruti Suzuki India

Q2FY23 EBITDA grew 224% YoY (3-yr CAGR at 20%) to Rs27.7bn, in line with our estimates. Revenue increased by 46% (3-yr CAGR at 21%) to Rs299.3bn, coming in 3% above our estimates, on better realizations. The pending order book is large, at ~412,000 units, which includes ~130,000 units for new models Brezza and Grand Vitara. The upcoming product pipeline is strong, with expected launches of Jimny off-roader, a below-4m micro SUV and a mid-size SUV. We expect FY23E revenue growth to be robust at 39%, and the uptrend is likely to endure with FY23-25E revenue CAGR at 14%. Driven by better scale and pricing, we expect EBITDA margin to expand, from 6.5% in FY22 to 9.5% in FY23E and to 11.5% in FY25E.

Outlook

We retain BUY with TP of Rs11,000/share (unchanged), based on 27x core P/E on Dec-24E EPS (Sep-24E EPS earlier) and cash of Rs1,251/share (0.80x book).

first published: Nov 1, 2022 05:24 pm
