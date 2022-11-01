English
    Buy Maruti Suzuki India; target of Rs 11,000: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Maruti Suzuki India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 11,000 in its research report dated October 28, 2022.

    November 01, 2022 / 05:24 PM IST
     
     
    Emkay Global Financial's research report on Maruti Suzuki India


    Q2FY23 EBITDA grew 224% YoY (3-yr CAGR at 20%) to Rs27.7bn, in line with our estimates. Revenue increased by 46% (3-yr CAGR at 21%) to Rs299.3bn, coming in 3% above our estimates, on better realizations. The pending order book is large, at ~412,000 units, which includes ~130,000 units for new models Brezza and Grand Vitara. The upcoming product pipeline is strong, with expected launches of Jimny off-roader, a below-4m micro SUV and a mid-size SUV. We expect FY23E revenue growth to be robust at 39%, and the uptrend is likely to endure with FY23-25E revenue CAGR at 14%. Driven by better scale and pricing, we expect EBITDA margin to expand, from 6.5% in FY22 to 9.5% in FY23E and to 11.5% in FY25E.


    Outlook


    We retain BUY with TP of Rs11,000/share (unchanged), based on 27x core P/E on Dec-24E EPS (Sep-24E EPS earlier) and cash of Rs1,251/share (0.80x book).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Maruti Suzuki India - 31-10-2022 - emkay

