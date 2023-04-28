 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Maruti Suzuki India; target of Rs 10,965: Sharekhan

Broker Research
Apr 28, 2023 / 03:29 PM IST

Sharekhan is bullish on Maruti Suzuki India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 10,965 in its research report dated April 26, 2023.

Buy

Sharekhan's research report on Maruti Suzuki India

Q4FY2023 was the consecutive fourth quarter when Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) registered sequential improvement in EBITDA margin. With an order book of 412,000 units and successful new launches, management is looking to outperform the PV industry’s growth in FY2024. Management bets on launches of SUVs and CNG variants to regain their market share, while it indicates production challenges in Q1FY2024E.

Outlook

We reiterate our Buy rating on MSIL, with an unchanged PT of Rs. 10,965, factoring in market share gains through refreshed and new launches.