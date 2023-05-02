Buy Maruti Suzuki India; target of Rs 10,617: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Maruti Suzuki India

In Q4FY23, MSIL reported revenue from operations of INR INR 3,20,596 mn (+19.9% YoY/ 10.3% QoQ). The growth was a result of underlying volumes growing by 5.3% YoY/ 10.5% QoQ and ASP growing by 14.7% YoY while being flat QoQ. For FY23, revenue was INR 11,75,713 mn, a growth of 33.1% YoY. Volumes grew by 19.0% YoY while ASP grew by 12.9% YoY. EBITDA for the quarter was INR 33,516 mn (+38.0% YoY/ +18.1% QoQ). EBITDA margin improved by 137 bps YoY/ 69 bps QoQ to 10.5% due to operating leverage, better realizations, cost reduction, and favourable FX, partially set off by higher sales and ad expense. For FY23, EBITDA increased by 93.1% YoY to INR 1,10,177 mn while EBITDA margin expanded by 291 bps YoY. Net Profit was at INR 26,708 mn (+42.4% YoY/ +11.7% QoQ). The Net Profit margin for the quarter expanded by 132 bps YoY/ 10 bps QoQ. For FY23, Net Profit grew by 111.7% YoY to INR 82,110 mn while Net Profit Margin expanded by 259 bps YoY to 7.0%.

Outlook

We expect a Revenue/ EBITDA/ PAT CAGR of 15.7%/ 26.3%/ 26.0% respectively over FY23 to FY25E. We retain the P/E multiple of 24.6x on FY25E EPS of INR 431.6 (INR 453.6 earlier) to arrive at a target price of INR 10,617/ share (11,158/share earlier). The target price implies a potential upside of 23.6% from the CMP. Accordingly, we maintain our “BUY” rating on the shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

