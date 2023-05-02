English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Maruti Suzuki India; target of Rs 10,617: KR Choksey

    KR Choksey is bullish on Maruti Suzuki India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 10,617 in its research report dated April 29, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 02, 2023 / 12:58 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    KR Choksey's research report on Maruti Suzuki India

    In Q4FY23, MSIL reported revenue from operations of INR INR 3,20,596 mn (+19.9% YoY/ 10.3% QoQ). The growth was a result of underlying volumes growing by 5.3% YoY/ 10.5% QoQ and ASP growing by 14.7% YoY while being flat QoQ. For FY23, revenue was INR 11,75,713 mn, a growth of 33.1% YoY. Volumes grew by 19.0% YoY while ASP grew by 12.9% YoY. EBITDA for the quarter was INR 33,516 mn (+38.0% YoY/ +18.1% QoQ). EBITDA margin improved by 137 bps YoY/ 69 bps QoQ to 10.5% due to operating leverage, better realizations, cost reduction, and favourable FX, partially set off by higher sales and ad expense. For FY23, EBITDA increased by 93.1% YoY to INR 1,10,177 mn while EBITDA margin expanded by 291 bps YoY. Net Profit was at INR 26,708 mn (+42.4% YoY/ +11.7% QoQ). The Net Profit margin for the quarter expanded by 132 bps YoY/ 10 bps QoQ. For FY23, Net Profit grew by 111.7% YoY to INR 82,110 mn while Net Profit Margin expanded by 259 bps YoY to 7.0%.

    Outlook

    We expect a Revenue/ EBITDA/ PAT CAGR of 15.7%/ 26.3%/ 26.0% respectively over FY23 to FY25E. We retain the P/E multiple of 24.6x on FY25E EPS of INR 431.6 (INR 453.6 earlier) to arrive at a target price of INR 10,617/ share (11,158/share earlier). The target price implies a potential upside of 23.6% from the CMP. Accordingly, we maintain our “BUY” rating on the shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Maruti Suzuki India - 01 -05 - 2023 - kr

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #KR Choksey #Maruti Suzuki India #Recommendations
    first published: May 2, 2023 12:58 pm