Buy Maruti Suzuki India; target of Rs 10,200: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) reported lower-than-expected operational performance, led by higher commodity prices, higher sales promotion expenses and lower non-operating income. MSIL’ s market share in SUV segment is set to improve, led by new launches. Earnings are expected to post a 65.1% CAGR during FY2022-FY2024E, driven by a 20.7% revenue CAGR and a 470-bps improvement in EBITDA margin. Stock trades at P/E of 25.5x and EV/EBITDA of 19.1x on FY24E earnings estimates.

Outlook

We reiterate a Buy on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 10,200, led by buoyant demand and comfortable valuations.

Maruti Suzuki India - 280722 - khan