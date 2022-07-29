English
    Buy Maruti Suzuki India; target of Rs 10,200: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Maruti Suzuki India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 10,200 in its research report dated July 27, 2022.

    July 29, 2022 / 10:25 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Maruti Suzuki India


    Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) reported lower-than-expected operational performance, led by higher commodity prices, higher sales promotion expenses and lower non-operating income. MSIL’ s market share in SUV segment is set to improve, led by new launches. Earnings are expected to post a 65.1% CAGR during FY2022-FY2024E, driven by a 20.7% revenue CAGR and a 470-bps improvement in EBITDA margin. Stock trades at P/E of 25.5x and EV/EBITDA of 19.1x on FY24E earnings estimates.



    Outlook


    We reiterate a Buy on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 10,200, led by buoyant demand and comfortable valuations.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 29, 2022 10:25 pm
