    Buy Maruti Suzuki India; target of Rs 10000: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Maruti Suzuki India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 10000 in its research report dated July 28, 2022.

    July 29, 2022 / 05:04 PM IST
     
     
    Emkay Global Financial Market's research report on Maruti Suzuki India


    Q1 revenue declined by 1% (3-yr CAGR of 10%) to Rs265bn, in line with estimates. EBITDA fell by 21% qoq (3-yr CAGR of -2%) to Rs19.1bn, 16% below estimates, mainly due to the higher-than-expected impact of commodity inflation. Management expects benefits of lower commodity prices and JPY depreciation to start reflecting in Q2. The pending order book is large at ~350,000 units, which includes ~70,000 units for Brezza and ~20,000 units for Grand Vitara. The upcoming launches include the Jimny off-roader, below-4m SUV and a mid-size SUV. We expect an 18% volume CAGR for FY22-24E. We reduce FY23E EPS by 4% due to lower other income, while broadly retaining FY24E/25E EPS estimates. We build in a strong revenue CAGR of 24% over FY22-24E, and expect EBITDA margin to expand to 10.7% in FY24E from 6.5% in FY22.



    Outlook


    Our positive view is underpinned by expectations of a cyclical upturn and market share recovery. We reaffirm Buy with a revised TP of Rs10,000 (Rs9,650 earlier), based on 27x core P/E on Sep’24E EPS (Jun’24E EPS earlier) and net cash of Rs1,610/share.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 29, 2022 05:04 pm
