Buy Marksans Pharma; target of Rs 86: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital's research report on Marksans Pharma

Marksans Pharma Ltd. is engaged in Research, Manufacturing & Marketing of generic pharmaceutical formulations. Its key focus area includes Over-the-Counter (OTC) and prescription (Rx) drugs. In FY21, OTC contributed 58.6% and Prescription contributed 41.4% of the total revenues. The company manufactures tablets (plain, enteric coated and film coated), hard and soft gelatin capsule, oral liquids and ointments. Its manufacturing facilities are situated at Goa, UK and USA and are accredited by USFDA, UKMHRA and Australian TGA. About 95% of the total revenues come from the regulated markets (FY21).

Outlook

We value Marksans Pharma on both the parameters EV/EBITDA (7x FY24E) and PE valuation of 12x of FY24E EPS and maintain our average target price of INR 86 and recommend BUY rating on the stock.

At 17:30 Marksans Pharma was quoting at Rs 52.80, up Rs 2.55, or 5.07 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 53.45 and an intraday low of Rs 51.00.

It was trading with volumes of 211,890 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 210,112 shares, an increase of 0.85 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.69 percent or Rs 0.35 at Rs 50.25.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 97.50 and 52-week low Rs 48.75 on 14 June, 2021 and 15 February, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 45.79 percent below its 52-week high and 8.41 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 2,161.18 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

