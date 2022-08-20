English
    Buy Marksans Pharma; target of Rs 80: Arihant Capital

    Arihant Capital is bullish on Marksans Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 80 in its research report dated August 19, 2022.

    August 20, 2022
     
     
    Arihant Capital's research report on Marksans Pharma


    Marksans Pharma Ltd. is engaged in Research, Manufacturing & Marketing of generic pharmaceutical formulations. Its key focus area includes Over-the-Counter (OTC) and prescription (Rx) drugs. In FY22, OTC contributed 68.6% and Prescription contributed 31.4% of the total revenues. The company manufactures tablets (plain, enteric coated and film coated), hard and soft gelatin capsule, oral liquids and ointments. Its manufacturing facilities are situated at Goa, UK and USA and are accredited by USFDA, UKMHRA and Australian TGA. About 94% of the total revenues come from the regulated markets (Q1FY23).



    Outlook


    We value Marksans Pharma on both the parameters EV/EBITDA (7x FY24E) and PE valuation of 10x of FY24E EPS and maintain our average target price of INR 80 per share. Accordingly, we maintain our BUY Rating on the stock.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


    first published: Aug 20, 2022 01:43 pm
