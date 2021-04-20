MARKET NEWS

Buy Marine Electricals; target of Rs 81: Profitmart Securities

Profitmart Securities is bullish on Marine Electricals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 81 in its research report dated April 19, 2021.

April 20, 2021 / 03:51 PM IST
 
 
Profitmart Securities research report on Marine Electricals


Marine Electricals Limited (MEL) was established in 1978 by Mr. K.D. Uchil and since the last 4 decades MEL has grown from strength to strength to become one of India’s leading players in electrical solutions that include Low Voltage (LV) and Medium Voltage (MV) Electrical systems, Control Systems and Automation products. Over the years, MEL has built and demonstrated strong capabilities to move up the value chain in to a complete solution provider for both the marine and industrial business segments. The major clientele for Marine vertical includes the Indian Navy, Mazagaon Docks, Goa Shipyard, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Cochin Shipyard. In the Industrial business, MEL is the largest partner of Schneider Electric in India for their Blockset panels. In addition to that, MEL has developed its own product and solutions for Low Voltage (LV) and Medium Voltage (MV). MEL has provided comprehensive electrical solutions across Industries, Data Centres, Oil and Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Buildings and Infrastructure. MEL has 6 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities based in Mumbai, Goa, UAE and Italy.



Outlook


Hence looking at MEL’s steady financial track record, strong product domain and dominant market share and strong promoters we expect the stock to get re rated in future and estimate a fair value of Rs 81 over the next 12 to 18 months.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Marine Electricals #Profitmart Securities #Recommendations
first published: Apr 20, 2021 03:51 pm

