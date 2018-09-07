Buy Marico, target Rs 430: Shailendra Kumar

Narnolia Financial Advisors

Promotion and Modern Trade problems that Marico was facing over last two years are getting solved. Gradual recovery in Saffola’s business is expected. The company targets for double digit growth for Value Added hair oil in FY19.

International business is also expected to clock in double digit constant currency growth in the next 3 quarters. The company should report better margin in the second half of FY19 on account of softening of copra prices. Our near term target is Rs 430.

