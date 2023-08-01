English
    Buy Marico; target of Rs 690 : Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Marico recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 690 in its research report dated July 30, 2023.

    August 01, 2023 / 08:14 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Marico

    Marico’s (MRCO) 1QFY24 sales came in below our estimate owing to pricing interventions in key domestic portfolios last year and further price cuts in Saffola Oils during the quarter. The beat on profitability was led by higher other income, which included a one-time gain of INR140m from a land sale. The rural recovery has been slower than expected, but factors like moderating inflation, favorable monsoons, and government spending make the management cautiously optimistic about a gradual recovery in volume growth in the coming quarters. The management expects positive revenue growth in H2, with gross margin expansion. It expects operating margin to rise above 20% in FY24, driven by cost management and brand-building investments, which should improve MRCO’s earnings growth prospects. Valuations are inexpensive at 50x/43x FY24E/FY25E EPS. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock.

    Outlook

    If sustained, this can lead to higher multiples for MRCO compared to the past. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of INR690 (based on 52xFY25E EPS).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 1, 2023 08:11 pm

