English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Marico; target of Rs 645: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Marico has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 645 in its research report dated May 05, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 08, 2023 / 02:03 PM IST
    buy

    buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Marico

    Marico’s Q4FY2023 numbers met our expectations with volume-led y-o-y revenue growth of 3% to Rs. 2,240 crore, OPM expanding by 153 bps y-o-y to 17.5%, while adjusted PAT growth at 10% y-o-y to Rs. 283 crore. Domestic volume growth would be at 7-8% in FY2024 as compared to 3-5% volume growth achieved in past three quarters. International business will continue to growth in double digits. Gross margins are expected to expand by 200-250 bps, while OPM would expand by 100 bps in FY2024 (to be around 18.5%).

    Outlook

    Marico aims to maintain OPM at 19% in the medium term. Stock trades at attractive valuations of 39x/34x its FY2024E/FY2025E earnings. We retain a Buy on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 645.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Marico - 07 -05 - 2023 - khan

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Marico #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: May 8, 2023 02:03 pm