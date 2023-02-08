 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Marico; target of Rs 645: Sharekhan

Broker Research
Feb 08, 2023 / 03:47 PM IST

Sharekhan is bullish on Marico has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 645 in its research report dated February 03, 2023.

Sharekhan's research report on Marico

Marico’s Q3FY2023 performance was in line with expectations, with revenues growing by 2.6% y-o-y to Rs. 2,470 crore, OPM marginally grew by 56 bps y-o-y to 18.5% while PAT grew by 5%. Domestic business volume growth improved to 4% (6% on 3-year CAGR basis). With price stability in key categories, sales volume would sequentially improve. The management has maintained its guidance of 8-10% domestic volume growth in the next 2-3 years. As input prices stabilise, OPM is expected at 18-19% in FY2023 and would consistently improve over the next 2-3 years driven by improvement in India business mix, economies of scale and improvement in international business.

Outlook

Stock trades at attractive valuations of 38.1x/33.5x its FY2024E/FY2025E earnings. We retain Buy on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 645.