Buy Marico; target of Rs 645: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Marico

Marico’s Q1FY2023 performance largely met expectations with revenue growing by 1.3% (volume decline of 6% in domestic business) to Rs. 2,558 crore; OPM improved by 159 bps y-o-y to 20.6% due to lower input prices; PAT grew by 3.3% y-o-y to Rs. 377 crore. Domestic volume declined by 6%. However, excluding Saffola, domestic volume growth stood at 1%. Volume growth is expected to get back in the positive zone in Q2 and will recover to medium-term aspirational target of 8-10% in H2FY2023. Copra prices are down by 26% y-o-y and are expected to remain benign in FY2023. The company will also benefit from the recent correction in edible oil prices. OPM is expected to remain at 18-19% in FY2023.



Outlook

Relatively better earnings visibility compared to peers and attractive valuations at 44.0x/37.4x its FY2023E/FY2024E earnings makes it the best pick in the consumption space. We retain Buy on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 645.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Marico - 090822 - khan