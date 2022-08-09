English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Marico; target of Rs 645: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Marico has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 645 in its research report dated August 08, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 09, 2022 / 11:06 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Marico


    Marico’s Q1FY2023 performance largely met expectations with revenue growing by 1.3% (volume decline of 6% in domestic business) to Rs. 2,558 crore; OPM improved by 159 bps y-o-y to 20.6% due to lower input prices; PAT grew by 3.3% y-o-y to Rs. 377 crore. Domestic volume declined by 6%. However, excluding Saffola, domestic volume growth stood at 1%. Volume growth is expected to get back in the positive zone in Q2 and will recover to medium-term aspirational target of 8-10% in H2FY2023. Copra prices are down by 26% y-o-y and are expected to remain benign in FY2023. The company will also benefit from the recent correction in edible oil prices. OPM is expected to remain at 18-19% in FY2023.



    Outlook


    Relatively better earnings visibility compared to peers and attractive valuations at 44.0x/37.4x its FY2023E/FY2024E earnings makes it the best pick in the consumption space. We retain Buy on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 645.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Marico - 090822 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Marico #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Aug 9, 2022 11:06 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.