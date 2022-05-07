English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Marico: target of Rs 645: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Marico has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 645 in its research report dated May 05, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 07, 2022 / 12:57 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Marico


    Marico’s Q4FY2022 performance largely met expectations with revenues growing by 7.4% (flat sales volume y-o-y; two-year volume CAGR of 12%) to Rs. 2,161 crore; OPM stood flat at 16%; PAT grew by 6.6% to Rs. 257 crore. FY22 volumes grew by 7%. The company has maintained its medium term outlook of 5-7% volume growth for Parachute rigid pack, double digit volume growth for Value-added hair oil and double digit growth for Saffola franchise. Copra prices (50% of raw material cost) have corrected from its high and are expected to remain benign in FY2023. Vegetable oil and other crude link input prices likely to correct in H2FY2023. OPM is expected to remain high in FY2023.


    Outlook


    Relative better earnings visibility compared to peers and attractive valuations at 42.6x/36.2x its FY2023E/24E earnings makes it the best pick in the consumption space. We retain Buy on the stock with an unchanged price target of Rs. 645.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Marico #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: May 7, 2022 12:57 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.