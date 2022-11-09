 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Marico; target of Rs 620: Motilal Oswal

Nov 09, 2022 / 05:59 PM IST

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Marico recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 620 in its research report dated November 05, 2022.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Marico

Marico (MRCO) reported an in line set of numbers in its 2QFY23 result. Management guided for mid-single digit domestic volume growth in 2HFY23 v/s -5% and 3% in 1QFY23 and 2QFY23, respectively. Material cost outlook is likely to get better in subsequent quarters.

Outlook

We expect better earnings growth prospects in FY24. Maintain BUY with a TP of INR620
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Nov 9, 2022 05:59 pm
