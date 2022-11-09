Buy Marico; target of Rs 620: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Marico

Marico (MRCO) reported an in line set of numbers in its 2QFY23 result. Management guided for mid-single digit domestic volume growth in 2HFY23 v/s -5% and 3% in 1QFY23 and 2QFY23, respectively. Material cost outlook is likely to get better in subsequent quarters.

Outlook

We expect better earnings growth prospects in FY24. Maintain BUY with a TP of INR620

.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Marico - 07-11-2022 - moti