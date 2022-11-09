English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Only 1 days to go ! Only 1 days to go ! Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Marico; target of Rs 620: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Marico recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 620 in its research report dated November 05, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 09, 2022 / 05:59 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Marico


    Marico (MRCO) reported an in line set of numbers in its 2QFY23 result. Management guided for mid-single digit domestic volume growth in 2HFY23 v/s -5% and 3% in 1QFY23 and 2QFY23, respectively. Material cost outlook is likely to get better in subsequent quarters.


    Outlook


    We expect better earnings growth prospects in FY24. Maintain BUY with a TP of INR620
    .
    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Close

    Marico - 07-11-2022 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Marico #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 05:59 pm