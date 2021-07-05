Buy Marico: target of Rs 610: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Marico

Marico’s India business grew strongly by 30%, while the international business rose 20%, which will lead to a ~26% revenue growth in Q1FY2022 led by a low base of Q1FY21. Though OPM will decline by 387 bps to 20.5% y-o-y on raw material inflation and low ad-spends in base quarter. However, drop in copra prices from peak would help them improve q-o-q. Management is seeing demand improve as the second COVID-19 wave recedes. It stuck to its medium term outlook of double-digit profit growth and an 8-10% rise in domestic volumes.

Outlook

Stock trades at decent valuation of 41x FY2023E earnings. We maintain a Buy with a revised price target of Rs. 610.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More