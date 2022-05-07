Buy Marico; target of Rs 603: YES Securities

live bse live

YES Securities' research report on Marico

The key positives for the quarter were market share gains in Parachute rigids despite category decline of 4% and strong performance from the International business. Saffola edible oil growth normalized from a high base while recovery momentum continued in premium personal care portfolio and foods business achieved the aspiration of Rs 5bn turnover in FY22. With launch of Saffola peanut butter and Mayonnaise, company expanded TAM to Rs 60bn for Foods portfolio aided by entry in new segments like honey, noodles and soya chunks. Company is also focusing on digital‐first brands with an aspiration of reaching Rs 4.5‐5bn revenue by FY24 via both organic and inorganic means. While management indicated that benefits of moderation in input costs like copra will be passed on to consumers, margins have already started improving despite an increase in ad spends led by tight control on SGA. International business also delivered strong performance led by improvement in Vietnam and MENA. We get comfort form the solid execution and aggressive bradn investment from the company which should support medium‐term growth aspirations. 2HFY23 is when the earnings trajectory should start picking up well. We find management’s focus on expanding Foods portfolio and digital first brands, aggressive expansion in rural stockist network and eCom/MT channels encouraging and hence continue to remain positive on the stock believing that the company should deliver one of the highest earnings growth in the staples pack.

Outlook

We trim our estimates marginally to incorporate lower revenue growth and margins and now model in revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 11%/18%/19% over FY22‐24E driven by multiple levers like further share gain possibilities in Parachute, premium VAHO and foods portfolio, strong momentum in international markets and continued strengthening of distribution and digital infrastructure. We maintain our BUY rating with revised PT of Rs 603 based on 45x FY24E EPS, a 10% premium to its 5‐yr average multiple and in‐line with the multiples given to peers like GCPL, Tata Consumer and Dabur.

