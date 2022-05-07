English
    Buy Marico; target of Rs 600: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Marico recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 600 in its research report dated May 05, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 07, 2022 / 01:33 PM IST

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Marico


    MRCO’s 4QFY22 result was in line our estimates. With: a) key raw material, Copra, likely to be stable in FY23E; b) likelihood of 5-7% domestic volume growth in FY23E; c) continued healthy outlook on its international business sales and margins; and d) inexpensive valuation of 39x FY24E, we remain positive on MRCO from a one-year perspective amid an uncertain outlook for peers, especially given its high-teens earnings growth potential in FY23E, which is much higher than peers. Maintain BUY.


    Outlook


    We maintain our target multiple of 45x FY24E EPS to arrive at our TP of INR600. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #Marico #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: May 7, 2022 01:33 pm
