Buy Marico; target of Rs 600: Motilal Oswal

"India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Marico

MRCO’s 4QFY22 result was in line our estimates. With: a) key raw material, Copra, likely to be stable in FY23E; b) likelihood of 5-7% domestic volume growth in FY23E; c) continued healthy outlook on its international business sales and margins; and d) inexpensive valuation of 39x FY24E, we remain positive on MRCO from a one-year perspective amid an uncertain outlook for peers, especially given its high-teens earnings growth potential in FY23E, which is much higher than peers. Maintain BUY.

Outlook

We maintain our target multiple of 45x FY24E EPS to arrive at our TP of INR600. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock.

