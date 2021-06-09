MARKET NEWS

Buy Marico: target of Rs 562: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Marico has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 562 in its research report dated June 07, 2021.

June 09, 2021 / 03:50 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Marico


Management has maintained its medium term target of achieving 8-10% volume growth in the domestic business. This will be driven by deepening penetration in rural market, market share gains in core categories and new product launches. Copra prices have corrected by 15% from their recent peak and are expected to remain flat along with softness in other edible oils in FY2022. Consolidated OPM would stay at 19-20%. Stock saw a healthy run-up of ~19% post Q4 results and positive management commentary. It is currently trading at 40x its FY2023E earnings.



Outlook


We maintain a Buy on Marico with revised PT of Rs. 562. Recent correction in copra prices, steady growth in core categories and a scale up in foods business improves earning visibility.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Marico #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jun 9, 2021 03:50 pm

Take a Quick Survey