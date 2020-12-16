MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' at 11:30 AM on Dec 23, 2020 - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Marico; target of Rs 477: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Marico has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 477 in its research report dated December 15, 2020.

Broker Research
December 16, 2020 / 12:10 PM IST

Sharekhan's research report on Marico


Stock trades at ~34x its FY2023E EPS which at discount to historical average of 41x. Domestic volume growth to sustain at high single digits to low double digits in Q3 led by better volume growth in value-added hair oils (VAHO), 6-8% volume growth in Parachute rigid pack sales and mid-teens growth in Saffola edible oil franchisee. Gross margin to be stressed as copra prices have risen 11-13% YTD while those of other edible oils are up by over 20%; Lower promotional spends and cost savings would ease pressure on profitability. Scaling up of foods and male grooming product segments, expansion of product portfolio, improving penetration of existing products and wider offerings in Bangladesh and South East Asia remain key focus are to improve growth in the medium term.


Outlook


We maintain a Buy rating on Marico with an upgraded price target of Rs. 477 (rolling over to FY23 estimates).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Marico #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Dec 16, 2020 12:10 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Serum Institute to submit final Covishield trial data in 10 days; a new COVID-19 variant found in England

Coronavirus Essential | Serum Institute to submit final Covishield trial data in 10 days; a new COVID-19 variant found in England

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.