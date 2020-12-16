Buy Marico; target of Rs 477: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Marico

Stock trades at ~34x its FY2023E EPS which at discount to historical average of 41x. Domestic volume growth to sustain at high single digits to low double digits in Q3 led by better volume growth in value-added hair oils (VAHO), 6-8% volume growth in Parachute rigid pack sales and mid-teens growth in Saffola edible oil franchisee. Gross margin to be stressed as copra prices have risen 11-13% YTD while those of other edible oils are up by over 20%; Lower promotional spends and cost savings would ease pressure on profitability. Scaling up of foods and male grooming product segments, expansion of product portfolio, improving penetration of existing products and wider offerings in Bangladesh and South East Asia remain key focus are to improve growth in the medium term.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy rating on Marico with an upgraded price target of Rs. 477 (rolling over to FY23 estimates).

