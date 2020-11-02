172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-marico-target-of-rs-440-motilal-oswal-6049811.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 12:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Marico; target of Rs 440: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Marico recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 440 in its research report dated October 29, 2020.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Marico


Over the past year, MRCO has witnessed remarkable recovery in its key segments – Parachute, Saffola and more recently in case of VAHO. Importantly, the outlook remains strong with guidance of 8-10% volume growth in 2HFY21 as well. While the stock is up 40% since our upgrade in Mar’20, robust sales outlook and inexpensive valuations (37x FY22E, 20% discount to peer average), results in us maintaining Buy rating.


Outlook


We target 40x Sep’22 EPS, giving us TP of INR440, implying 21% upside. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 2, 2020 12:53 pm

tags #Buy #Marico #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

