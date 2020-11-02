Buy Marico; target of Rs 440: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Marico

Over the past year, MRCO has witnessed remarkable recovery in its key segments – Parachute, Saffola and more recently in case of VAHO. Importantly, the outlook remains strong with guidance of 8-10% volume growth in 2HFY21 as well. While the stock is up 40% since our upgrade in Mar’20, robust sales outlook and inexpensive valuations (37x FY22E, 20% discount to peer average), results in us maintaining Buy rating.

Outlook

We target 40x Sep’22 EPS, giving us TP of INR440, implying 21% upside. Maintain Buy.

