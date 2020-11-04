172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-marico-target-of-rs-440-icici-direct-6062131.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true

Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 09:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Marico; target of Rs 440: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Marico recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 440 in its research report dated October 29, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Marico


Marico reported a strong set of numbers with 11% domestic volume growth led by continued robust growth in Saffola. Revenues increased 8.7% to Rs 1989 crore with domestic, international business seeing growth of 8%, 12%, respectively. Parachute brand grew 8% with volume increase of 10% supported by constant pricing despite copra prices rising sharply. Saffola witnessed growth of 16% led by 20% volume growth with trend of consumption shifting from unbranded to healthier proposition brands. Value added hair oil (VAHO) sales fell 1% with 4% increase in volumes. The slower growth was impacted by continued double digit sales decline of CSD channel. Gross margins contracted 163 bps given copra & rice bran prices have increased 11% & 26%, respectively. Marico has not taken any price hikes in Q2. However, gross margin decline was offset by 127 bps, 56 bps savings in advertisement, overhead spends, respectively. We believe larger part of savings has come from lower ad-rates. This resulted in operating profit growth of 10.2% to Rs 389 crore & operating margin expansion of 25 bps to 19.6%. Net profit grew 7.9% to Rs 273 crore.


Outlook


We believe the company is aggressive in its approach to grow foods & other new age product portfolio. With single digit growth in hair oil & high growth in foods and new launches, the company would be able to grow volumes by 8-10%, going forward. The stock is trading at 37x FY23E earnings. We upgrade our rating on Marico from HOLD to BUY with a revised target price of Rs 440 per share, valuing at 45x FY23E PE.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 4, 2020 09:38 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Marico #Recommendations

