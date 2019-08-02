Buy Marico target of Rs 425: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Marico

Marico consolidated net sales grew by ~7% to Rs. 2166 crore, driven by volume growth of 6% while international business grew by 9%. The sharp decline in the copra prices led to 521 BPS improvement in the gross margins to 47.5%, while the OPM improved by 321 BPS to 21.3%. Volume growth to sustain in the range 6-8%; margin expansion to sustain in the near term.

Outlook

Broadly maintained estimates for FY2020/21; Retained Buy with unchanged TP of Rs. 425.

