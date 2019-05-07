Buy Marico; target of Rs 425: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Marico

4QFY19 consol. net sales grew 8.7% YoY to INR16.1b (our estimate: INR16.6b). Domestic revenue increased ~6% YoY, led by volume growth of 8% YoY. Consol. EBITDA grew 12.2% YoY to INR2.8b (our estimate: INR3b). Adj. PAT rose 16.3% YoY to INR2.1b (our estimate: INR2.2b). Consol. gross margin expanded 240bp YoY to 49%. However, higher A&P costs (+160bp YoY to 9.5% of sales) and employee expenses (+30bp YoY to 7.3%) restricted EBITDA margin expansion to 50bp YoY (17.6% v/s our est. of 18%).

Outlook

Targeting 40x Mar'21 EPS, we get a TP of INR425 (25% upside). Maintain Buy.

