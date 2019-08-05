App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2019 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Marico; target of Rs 425: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Marico has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 425 in its research report dated August 02, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Marico


Marico posted healthy Q1FY20 results with 6% YoY volume growth led by strong 9% & 7% volume growth in parachute & VAHO segment, respectively. However, Saffola continue to record sluggish volume growth of 3%. Strong growth in Parachute has been propelled by higher A&P spend towards the brand. With 520 bps gross margin expansion, the company has leveraged additional cash flows towards higher promotional spend. Despite 32% increase in A&P spend, operating margins expanded 380 bps to 21.3%. Net profit grew 21.2% YoY to Rs 314.5 crore.


Outlook


Moreover, benign RM cost would continue to help the company maintain elevated margins. We estimate sales & earnings CAGR of 11.4% & 16.2%, respectively. We maintain our BUY recommendation with a target price of Rs 425/share.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
Read More
First Published on Aug 5, 2019 04:24 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Marico #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.