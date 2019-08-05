Buy Marico; target of Rs 425: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Marico has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 425 in its research report dated August 02, 2019.
ICICI Direct's research report on Marico
Marico posted healthy Q1FY20 results with 6% YoY volume growth led by strong 9% & 7% volume growth in parachute & VAHO segment, respectively. However, Saffola continue to record sluggish volume growth of 3%. Strong growth in Parachute has been propelled by higher A&P spend towards the brand. With 520 bps gross margin expansion, the company has leveraged additional cash flows towards higher promotional spend. Despite 32% increase in A&P spend, operating margins expanded 380 bps to 21.3%. Net profit grew 21.2% YoY to Rs 314.5 crore.
Outlook
Moreover, benign RM cost would continue to help the company maintain elevated margins. We estimate sales & earnings CAGR of 11.4% & 16.2%, respectively. We maintain our BUY recommendation with a target price of Rs 425/share.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.