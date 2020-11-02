172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-marico-target-of-rs-420-sharekhan-3-6050881.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 03:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Marico; target of Rs 420: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Marico has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 420 in its research report dated October 28, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Marico


Q2FY2021 performance was largely in line with expectations as revenues grew by ~9% while OPM improved marginally by 26 bps to 19.6% (as gross margins slumped by 163 bps). Domestic sales volumes grew by 11% in Q2FY2021 (as against a 14% decline in volumes in Q1FY2021), led by a 10% volume growth in Parachute rigid packs, 4% volume growth in value-added hair oils (VAHO) portfolio and a 20% volume growth in Saffola edible oil. Parachute rigid packs to maintain 5-7% volume growth, while Saffola edible oil would achieve low-teens volume growth in the near to medium term. Though higher copra prices would impact gross margins in the near term, operating efficiencies would help mitigate impact on OPM. We have broadly maintained our earnings estimates for FY2021/22/23E.



Outlook


We retain a Buy on the stock with an unchanged price target of Rs. 420.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 2, 2020 03:06 pm

tags #Buy #Marico #Recommendations #Sharekhan

