Last Updated : Sep 15, 2020 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Marico; target of Rs 420: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Marico has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 420 in its research report dated September 14, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Marico


Revenue is expected to recover to mid-to-high single digits in Q2FY2021 from 3% in May-June (and an 11% decline in Q1FY2021). Core brands Parachute coconut oil have recovered and registered sales that is better than pre-COVID levels (in July-August); Saffola edible oil continues to get good demand and is expected to register an 8-12% volume growth. Conservative ad-spends and stringent cost-saving measures would help company save Rs. 150 crore in FY2021; consolidated OPM to remain at over 20%. Stock is trading at 36x its FY2022E earnings, which is at discount to large-cap stocks.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy recommendation on the stock with unchanged PT of Rs. 420.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 15, 2020 04:02 pm

