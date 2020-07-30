Buy Marico; target of Rs 405: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Marico

Marico (MRCO) reported a beat on all fronts, barring volumes, in 1QFY21 results, with a surprise on margins. Importantly, May and June witnessed positive sales growth, and this trend has continued in July. Recovery has been seen in Value-Added Hair Oils (VAHO) as well, along with Parachute and Saffola continuing to do well. The base is also more favorable. With earnings much better than previously feared EPS decline, valuations still appear inexpensive at 36.8x FY22 EPS. Targeting 40x Jun’22 EPS, we arrive at TP of INR405, implying 16% upside.

Outlook

We target 40x Jun’22 EPS, giving us TP of INR405, implying 16% upside.







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.