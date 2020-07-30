App
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 2 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 31st July
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2020 04:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Marico; target of Rs 405: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Marico recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 405 in its research report dated July 27, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Marico


Marico (MRCO) reported a beat on all fronts, barring volumes, in 1QFY21 results, with a surprise on margins. Importantly, May and June witnessed positive sales growth, and this trend has continued in July. Recovery has been seen in Value-Added Hair Oils (VAHO) as well, along with Parachute and Saffola continuing to do well. The base is also more favorable. With earnings much better than previously feared EPS decline, valuations still appear inexpensive at 36.8x FY22 EPS. Targeting 40x Jun’22 EPS, we arrive at TP of INR405, implying 16% upside.



Outlook


We target 40x Jun’22 EPS, giving us TP of INR405, implying 16% upside.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 30, 2020 04:34 pm

tags #Buy #Marico #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

