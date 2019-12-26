Buy Marico target of Rs 395: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Marico

Slowdown in the domestic demand for consumer products and stiff competition from low-priced brands affected sales volumes of Parachute rigid packs and value-added hair oils in Q2FY2020. The company has undertaken required pricing actions by giving price-offs of Rs. 5 on the 100 ml and 250 ml packs, while Rs. 20 was slashed for Saffola Gold in December 2019. Price-offs in Parachute might revive sales volume of rigid packs, but recovery in value-added hair oils and Saffola edible oil will take time; we reduce earnings estimates by 4% and 9% for FY2020 and FY2021 to factor in slower revenue growth and lower-than-earlier expected OPM.

Outlook

Stock has corrected by 14% in last three months factoring in near-term headwinds; retain Buy with revised PT of Rs. 395.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

