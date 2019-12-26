App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Dec 26, 2019 10:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Marico target of Rs 395: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Marico has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 395 in its research report dated December 23, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

Sharekhan's research report on Marico


Slowdown in the domestic demand for consumer products and stiff competition from low-priced brands affected sales volumes of Parachute rigid packs and value-added hair oils in Q2FY2020. The company has undertaken required pricing actions by giving price-offs of Rs. 5 on the 100 ml and 250 ml packs, while Rs. 20 was slashed for Saffola Gold in December 2019. Price-offs in Parachute might revive sales volume of rigid packs, but recovery in value-added hair oils and Saffola edible oil will take time; we reduce earnings estimates by 4% and 9% for FY2020 and FY2021 to factor in slower revenue growth and lower-than-earlier expected OPM.


Outlook


Stock has corrected by 14% in last three months factoring in near-term headwinds; retain Buy with revised PT of Rs. 395.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
Read More
First Published on Dec 26, 2019 10:58 am

tags #Buy #Marico #Recommendations #Sharekhan

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.