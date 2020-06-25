Buy Marico; target of Rs 385: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Marico

With the COVID-19 crisis having impacted nearly every industry, we were interested in learning about the strategies being adopted by large corporates to cope with the changing times. Therefore, we interacted with the management of Marico (MRCO) in this regard, as well as to obtain a longer term perspective on the company’s prospects.

Outlook

While the longer term growth trajectory and eventual rerating would be determined by the success of its new products (an area in which it has seen limited success thus far), valuations at 35.5x FY22 EPS (close to 10 year average of 35.6) appear comfortable for a business that has better earnings visibility over peers. We maintain Buy rating with TP of INR385 (40x June’22 EPS).



