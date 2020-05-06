App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 06:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Marico; target of Rs 350: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Marico has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 350 in its research report dated May 04, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Marico


Marico’s (MRCO) 4QFY20 sales were marginally below estimates on account of the COVID-19 led lockdown headwinds. However, EBITDA and margins were above estimates due to benign commodity costs and lower ad spends. Further, lower-than-expected tax rate led to the PAT beat. We believe that MRCO’s relatively resilient portfolio of products should help it weather the impact on sales and earnings decline in FY21, unlike several of its peers. Valuations appear attractive at 32x FY22E EPS, below 3/5/10-year average for a business that has better earnings visibility compared to peers. Maintain Buy.


Outlook


Nevertheless, valuations appear attractive at 32x FY22E EPS, below 3/5/10- year average of 44.9x/43x/35.5x, for a business that has better earnings visibility compared to peers. Maintain Buy with TP of INR350.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read More
First Published on May 6, 2020 06:51 pm

tags #Buy #Marico #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Most employees anxious to return to office after lockdown on health concerns: Survey

Most employees anxious to return to office after lockdown on health concerns: Survey

5 people felt unwell at PMO on May 5, 2 at Army HQ, claims French hacker Elliot Alderson

5 people felt unwell at PMO on May 5, 2 at Army HQ, claims French hacker Elliot Alderson

Coronavirus lockdown | 122 Shramik Trains run so far, more than 1.25 lakh ferried

Coronavirus lockdown | 122 Shramik Trains run so far, more than 1.25 lakh ferried

most popular

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.