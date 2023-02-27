Buy MapMyIndia; target of Rs 1500: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi's research report on MapMyIndia

MapMyIndia’s 9M FY23 revenue grew 45.7% y/y (org. 23.4%) to Rs2.1bn. Its A&M business (bringing 53.8% to revenue) grew 51.1% y/y, and its C&E business (46.2%) grew 40.1% y/y. The 9M EBITDA margin was flat y/y at 42.2%, chiefly due to higher marketing expenses and high growth in the IoT business. This initially compresses margins as device hardware has lower margins, but then (12 months down) generates high margin SaaS revenue. Factoring in all this, we cut our FY23e/FY24e EBITDA 4.4%/7.4% and introduce FY25e.

Outlook

We retain our Buy rating on the stock with a lower TP of Rs1,500 (45x FY25 earnings). Given MMI’s clear advantages in the context of India, which are not easily replicable and huge barriers to the maps-and-navigation business, we believe its premium valuations should endure.

