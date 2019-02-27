Buy Mangalore Refinery; target of Rs 75: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Mangalore Refinery

MRPL reported its Q3FY19 numbers, which were impacted by high inventory losses. Revenues increased 14.2% QoQ to Rs 20249.6 crore on higher volumes. Crude throughput was at 4.4 MMT in Q3FY19, up 5% QoQ and came in above our estimate of 4.2 MMT Reported GRMs during the quarter came in at US$ -0.6/bbl above our estimate of -US$3.1/bbl. Core GRMs were at US$4/bbl while inventory losses were at -US$4.6/bbl (our estimate of -US$7.7/bbl) Subsequently, loss during the quarter was at Rs 267.7 crore against our estimate of loss of Rs 872.4 crore mainly on account of lower reported GRMs.

However, taking into account the medium term subdued profitability, we value the stock at 5.5x FY20E EV/EBITDA multiple to arrive at a target price of Rs 75.

