App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 03:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mangalore Refinery; target of Rs 75: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Mangalore Refinery has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 75 in its research report dated February 08, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Mangalore Refinery


MRPL reported its Q3FY19 numbers, which were impacted by high inventory losses. Revenues increased 14.2% QoQ to Rs 20249.6 crore on higher volumes. Crude throughput was at 4.4 MMT in Q3FY19, up 5% QoQ and came in above our estimate of 4.2 MMT Reported GRMs during the quarter came in at US$ -0.6/bbl above our estimate of -US$3.1/bbl. Core GRMs were at US$4/bbl while inventory losses were at -US$4.6/bbl (our estimate of -US$7.7/bbl) Subsequently, loss during the quarter was at Rs 267.7 crore against our estimate of loss of Rs 872.4 crore mainly on account of lower reported GRMs.


Outlook


However, taking into account the medium term subdued profitability, we value the stock at 5.5x FY20E EV/EBITDA multiple to arrive at a target price of Rs 75.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 03:17 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Mangalore Refinery #Recommendations

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.