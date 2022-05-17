Buy Mangalore Refinery and Petrochem; target of Rs 90 : ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Mangalore Refinery and Petrochem

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochem (MRPL), a subsidiary of ONGC, is a refining company. The company has total refining capacity of 15 MMTPA • ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals (OMPL), a subsidiary of MRPL, has been amalgamated with the company.

Outlook

We revise our rating on the stock from SELL to BUY. We roll over valuations to FY24E and value MRPL at Rs 90/share i.e. ~1x FY24E BV).

