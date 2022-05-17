English
    Buy Mangalore Refinery and Petrochem; target of Rs 90 : ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Mangalore Refinery and Petrochem has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 90 in its research report dated May 17, 2022.

    May 17, 2022 / 04:44 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Mangalore Refinery and Petrochem


    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochem (MRPL), a subsidiary of ONGC, is a refining company. The company has total refining capacity of 15 MMTPA • ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals (OMPL), a subsidiary of MRPL, has been amalgamated with the company.


    Outlook


    We revise our rating on the stock from SELL to BUY. We roll over valuations to FY24E and value MRPL at Rs 90/share i.e. ~1x FY24E BV).


    Close

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 17, 2022 04:44 pm
