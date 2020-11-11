PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 12:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Manappuram Finance; target of Rs 225: YES Securities

YES Securities is bullish on Manappuram Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 225 in its research report dated November 06, 2020.

YES Securities' research report on Manappuram Finance


MGFL delivered stronger-than-expected earnings performance in Q2 FY21 driven by sustained strong growth momentum in gold loans (flat tonnage qoq was a better show than the larger peer), funding cost decline and portfolio mix shift led margin expansion and lower-than-expected provisions (management’s expectation of sustained improvement in collection efficiency in non-gold businesses). However, we see the billing collection trends (w/o arrears and foreclosures) in MFI and CV portfolio as being weaker than peer companies in these segments. Thus, we retain our conservative loan loss outcomes in microfinance (7.5%), vehicle finance (6%) and housing finance (4%) businesses. Notwithstanding this, we estimate MGFL to deliver 5% RoA in the current year on the back of solid profitability in gold loans.


Outlook


As credit cost would be much lower in non-gold segments during FY22, the consol. RoA could climb above 5.5%. RoE delivery would be sturdy at 24-25% in FY21/22 with improving capitalization levels (AUM growth substantially lower than RoE). In this context, stock’s valuation is attractive at 1.6x P/ABV and 7x P/E on our FY22 estimates. Re-iterate BUY with an unchanged 12m TP of Rs225.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 11, 2020 12:52 pm

